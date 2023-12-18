Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the November 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMPX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,500. The company has a market capitalization of $200.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.63. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

About Compass Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 577.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.