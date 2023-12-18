Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compugen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $0.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. Compugen has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Compugen by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 68.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 49.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

