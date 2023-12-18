Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Short Interest Up 6.0% in November

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,740,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 20,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 23.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Comstock Resources stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,397. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Comstock Resources’s revenue was down 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

CRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 149,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,321,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 96,669 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.