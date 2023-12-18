Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.
Insider Activity at Concentrix
Institutional Trading of Concentrix
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Concentrix by 89.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Concentrix by 98.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Concentrix by 326.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Concentrix by 702.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Concentrix Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Concentrix stock traded down $2.04 on Monday, hitting $94.02. 214,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,586. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.09. Concentrix has a one year low of $70.58 and a one year high of $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.60.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 5.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Concentrix Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 18.09%.
Concentrix Company Profile
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
