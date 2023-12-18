Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.56

Shares of Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 103700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFF shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Conifex Timber from C$1.80 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. CIBC raised Conifex Timber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$38.70 million during the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative net margin of 19.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.0300312 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

