Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the November 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 628,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after buying an additional 137,110 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNSL stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.47. 315,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,692. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.79.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $283.65 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Communications in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

