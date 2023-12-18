Constant Guidance Financial LLC Makes New $35.09 Million Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Constant Guidance Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 383,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,088,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 46.1% of Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,952,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,260 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,240,000 after acquiring an additional 478,859 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 578.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,136,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,325,000 after acquiring an additional 968,618 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 754,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,292,000 after acquiring an additional 51,724 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 31,177.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 575,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,826,000 after acquiring an additional 573,351 shares during the period.

BIL traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $91.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,110,840. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $91.86.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

