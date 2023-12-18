Constant Guidance Financial LLC Takes $572,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Constant Guidance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.21. 316,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,658. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.98 and a 200 day moving average of $160.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $170.74. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.