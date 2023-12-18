Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.46

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 26051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Several brokerages have commented on CSTM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Constellium had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Constellium by 239.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,115 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter worth $45,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,542,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth $17,057,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 517.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,463,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,857 shares during the period.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

