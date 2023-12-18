Contrasting Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) & The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR)

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares The Glimpse Group and Zscaler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Glimpse Group -184.39% -109.38% -70.02% Zscaler -9.54% -21.39% -4.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Zscaler shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Zscaler shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Glimpse Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zscaler 0 8 27 1 2.81

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The Glimpse Group and Zscaler, as reported by MarketBeat.

The Glimpse Group presently has a consensus price target of $7.94, indicating a potential upside of 534.80%. Zscaler has a consensus price target of $200.35, indicating a potential downside of 9.61%. Given The Glimpse Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Glimpse Group is more favorable than Zscaler.

Volatility & Risk

The Glimpse Group has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zscaler has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Glimpse Group and Zscaler’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Glimpse Group $12.64 million 1.65 -$28.56 million ($1.69) -0.74 Zscaler $1.76 billion 18.70 -$202.34 million ($1.16) -191.09

The Glimpse Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zscaler. Zscaler is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Glimpse Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zscaler beats The Glimpse Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training. The company also provides Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating 3D models for QReal; XR Terra that provides immersive technologies for teaching courses and training; Sector 5 Digital for corporate immersive experiences and events; PulpoAR, an AR try-on technology that targets the beauty and cosmetics industry; and Brightline Interactive, which offers immersive and interactive experiences, training scenarios, and simulations for government and commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds. It also provides Zscaler Digital Experience that measures end-to-end user experience across business applications, as well as provides an easy-to-understand digital experience score for each user, application, and location within an enterprise. In addition, the company offers Posture Control solutions comprising Cloud Security Posture Management that identifies and remediates application misconfigurations in SaaS, infrastructure as a service, and PaaS to reduce risk and ensure compliance with industry and organizational benchmarks; Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management that detects and remediates excessive or unused cloud permissions and enforces least privileged access without disrupting productivity; Infrastructure as Code (IaC), which analyzes IaC templates to identify misconfigurations and other security issues prior to deployment to cloud infrastructure; and Vulnerability Scanning and Data Loss Prevention solutions. Its platform modules include Zscaler Central Authority, Zscaler Enforcement Node, and Zscaler Log Servers. The company serves customers in airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services industries. The company was formerly known as SafeChannel, Inc., and changed its name to Zscaler, Inc. in August 2008. Zscaler, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

