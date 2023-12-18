Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 7,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of CRBG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.98. 1,060,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,200. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.06. Corebridge Financial has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 24.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

CRBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBG. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,736,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

