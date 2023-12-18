Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Upgraded to “Outperform Overweight” by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Free Report) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$6.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$338.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.60 million.

In other news, Director Michael D'avella sold 50,000 shares of Corus Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$27,000.00. Also, Director Barry Lee James bought 86,206 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,999.48.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

