Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Down 12.3% in November

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the November 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $469,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CRVS stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,462. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.
