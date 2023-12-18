Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Down 12.3% in November

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the November 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $469,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CRVS stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,462. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

View Our Latest Report on CRVS

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.