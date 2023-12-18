CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,057,000 after purchasing an additional 206,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,729,000 after purchasing an additional 290,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $968,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,038 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,698,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,913,000 after purchasing an additional 770,204 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.05. 102,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,900. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.15 and its 200-day moving average is $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group



CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

