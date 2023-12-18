CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Short Interest Update

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,100 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 169,100 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRA International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CRA International Stock Performance

Shares of CRA International stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.91. 18,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,055. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.07 and its 200 day moving average is $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $692.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. CRA International has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $128.10.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 5.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRA International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Insider Activity at CRA International

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $486,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,158 shares in the company, valued at $15,975,856.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $497,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,158 shares in the company, valued at $15,290,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $486,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,975,856.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $2,112,955. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CRA International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CRA International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 29.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 49.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CRA International during the first quarter worth $58,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Further Reading

