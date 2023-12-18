Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Stock Price Up 5%

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.21 and last traded at $56.16. 241,722 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 608,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 13.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Insider Activity at Crane NXT

In other Crane NXT news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,858. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXT. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

