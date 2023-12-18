Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 378,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 53,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

