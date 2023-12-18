Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.30%.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
