Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCTFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 378,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 53,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

