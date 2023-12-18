Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

CRDO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.38 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $581,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $581,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $494,299.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 240,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,342,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,234,065 shares of company stock valued at $21,342,148 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after buying an additional 537,143 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,188,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 476,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 32.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.