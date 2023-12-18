Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.6% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 144,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 74.6% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $422.53. The stock had a trading volume of 366,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,085. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $336.43 and a 1 year high of $426.37. The firm has a market cap of $396.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $398.58 and its 200 day moving average is $396.38.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,776 shares of company stock valued at $199,234,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

