Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Has $10 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.75. The company had a trading volume of 709,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,488. The company has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.