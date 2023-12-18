Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up 0.2% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Argus assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $3.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $238.70. The stock had a trading volume of 55,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,321. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 69.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.