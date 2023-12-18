Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Has $35.01 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 21.4% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VOO traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $435.34. 672,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,034,610. The stock has a market cap of $348.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $344.34 and a 12 month high of $435.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

