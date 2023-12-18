Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 384,100 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the November 15th total of 423,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 240,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Up 0.7 %
CRESY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 227,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,402. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $585.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 13.85%.
About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.