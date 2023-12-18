Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 384,100 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the November 15th total of 423,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 240,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRESY. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 496,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 139,108 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 3,523.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 63,184 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 63,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 40,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

CRESY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 227,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,402. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $585.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

