Critical Analysis: Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) and Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) and Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Lakeland Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Moncler pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Lakeland Industries pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Moncler pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Moncler’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries $122.45 million 1.02 $1.87 million $0.86 19.77 Moncler N/A N/A N/A $0.42 146.58

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lakeland Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Moncler. Lakeland Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moncler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

73.5% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Moncler shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Moncler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries 5.38% 5.43% 4.52% Moncler N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lakeland Industries and Moncler, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Moncler 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lakeland Industries currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. Given Lakeland Industries’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than Moncler.

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Moncler on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks. The company also provides durable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel used in electronics clean rooms; flame resistant meta aramid, para aramid, and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical, refining operations, and electrical utilities; FR fabrics; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts. In addition, it provides high visibility clothing comprising reflective apparel, including vests, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, raingear, jumpsuits, hats, and gloves; and gloves and sleeves that are used in the automotive, glass, and metal fabrication industries. The company sells its products to a network of approximately 1,600 safety and industrial supply distributors through in-house sales teams, customer service group, and independent sales representatives. It serves end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry; and federal, state, and local governmental agencies and departments. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand. The company also offers perfume for men and women. It operates directly operated stores and wholesale shop-in-shops. The company also sells its products through moncler.com, an online store. It serves in Italy, other European countries, Japan, the rest of Asia, and the Americas. Moncler S.p.A. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

