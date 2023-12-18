Critical Comparison: First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) and First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Community Bankshares pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Mid Bancshares pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and First Mid Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Community Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

Profitability

This table compares First Community Bankshares and First Mid Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bankshares 29.00% 11.30% 1.62% First Mid Bancshares 20.19% 11.10% 1.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

34.6% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Community Bankshares and First Mid Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Bankshares 1 0 0 0 1.00 First Mid Bancshares 0 0 4 0 3.00

First Community Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.10%. First Mid Bancshares has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.20%. Given First Mid Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Mid Bancshares is more favorable than First Community Bankshares.

Risk & Volatility

First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Community Bankshares and First Mid Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bankshares $151.50 million 4.54 $46.66 million $2.83 13.12 First Mid Bancshares $290.57 million 2.82 $72.95 million $3.42 10.05

First Mid Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Community Bankshares. First Mid Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Mid Bancshares beats First Community Bankshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2022, it operates 17 branches in West Virginia; 22 branches in Virginia, 7 branches in North Carolina, and 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

About First Mid Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management and brokerage services for individuals; and employee benefit services for business enterprises. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, senior insurance products, and group medical insurance for businesses; and personal lines insurance to individuals. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.