Critical Comparison: Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN) and Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) and Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Lichen China shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by institutional investors. 66.7% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lichen China and Wilhelmina International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lichen China 0 0 0 0 N/A Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Lichen China and Wilhelmina International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lichen China N/A N/A N/A Wilhelmina International 2.77% 1.98% 1.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lichen China and Wilhelmina International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lichen China $33.81 million 1.60 $7.82 million N/A N/A Wilhelmina International $17.78 million 1.31 $3.53 million $0.10 45.00

Lichen China has higher revenue and earnings than Wilhelmina International.

Summary

Wilhelmina International beats Lichen China on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lichen China

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials. It also provides Lichen Education Accounting Practice System V1.0, a financial and taxation training software, and academic affairs management system to partnered institutions under the partnership agreements, as well as offers software installation, training, and after sales technical and maintenance support services. Lichen China Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Jinjiang, China.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc. primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies. It also offers fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, Internet sites, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and magazine publications. The company is also involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third parties, such as fashion model agencies; television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities, as well as model search contests. It has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, and London, as well as a network of licensees in various local markets in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

