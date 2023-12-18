Critical Review: Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) versus Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) and Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Caterpillar shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Caterpillar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Exor and Caterpillar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exor N/A N/A N/A Caterpillar 13.69% 56.29% 12.14%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Caterpillar $66.59 billion 2.18 $6.71 billion $17.65 16.19

This table compares Exor and Caterpillar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Caterpillar has higher revenue and earnings than Exor.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Exor and Caterpillar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exor 0 0 1 0 3.00 Caterpillar 2 7 7 0 2.31

Caterpillar has a consensus target price of $271.65, indicating a potential downside of 4.93%. Given Caterpillar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Caterpillar is more favorable than Exor.

Summary

Caterpillar beats Exor on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exor

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses worldwide. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It also offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts. In addition, the company designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, engines, and car spare parts. Further, it manages professional football teams under the Juventus Football Club name; publishes The Economist, il Secolo XIX, La Repubblica and La Stampa, and other newspapers and magazines; offers digital and advertising, and conference and electronic services; and operates three national radio stations, including Radio Deejay. Additionally, the company provides furniture, homeware, apparel, leather goods, jewelry, and accessories; and offers footwear. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Exor N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Giovanni Agnelli B.V.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools. The company's Resource Industries segment provides electric rope and hydraulic shovels, draglines, rotary drills, hard rock vehicles, tractors, mining trucks, longwall miners, wheel loaders, off-highway and articulated trucks, wheel tractor scrapers and dozers, fleet management products, landfill and soil compactors, machinery components, autonomous ready vehicles and solutions, work tools, and safety services and mining performance solutions, as well as related parts and services. Its Energy & Transportation segment offers reciprocating engine powered generator sets; reciprocating engines, drivetrain, and integrated systems and solutions; turbines, centrifugal gas compressors, and related services; and diesel-electric locomotives and components, and other rail-related products. The company's Financial Products segment provides operating and finance leases, installment sale contracts, repair/rebuild financing services, working capital loans, and wholesale financing; and insurance and risk management products and services. Its All Other operating segment offers filters and fluids, undercarriage, ground engaging tools, fluid transfer products, precision seals, and rubber sealing and connecting components; parts distribution; integrated logistics solutions and distribution services; brand management and marketing strategy services; and digital investments services. Caterpillar Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

