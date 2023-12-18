Critical Survey: Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) versus Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) and Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bellway and Skyline Champion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellway N/A N/A N/A $1.56 19.32 Skyline Champion $2.61 billion 1.61 $401.80 million $4.12 17.63

Skyline Champion has higher revenue and earnings than Bellway. Skyline Champion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellway N/A N/A N/A Skyline Champion 11.86% 18.98% 15.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Bellway and Skyline Champion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

49.3% of Bellway shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Skyline Champion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bellway and Skyline Champion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellway 0 1 1 0 2.50 Skyline Champion 0 3 2 0 2.40

Skyline Champion has a consensus target price of $69.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.02%. Given Skyline Champion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skyline Champion is more favorable than Bellway.

Summary

Skyline Champion beats Bellway on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada. The company also provides construction services to install and set-up factory-built homes; operates a factory-direct manufactured home retail business under the Titan Factory Direct and Champion Homes Center brand names with 31 sales centers in the United States; and engages in the transportation of manufactured homes and recreational vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

