CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises about 1.1% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,775 shares of company stock valued at $41,434,356 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $259.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,795. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.09 and its 200 day moving average is $172.49. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $261.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.33.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

