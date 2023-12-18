CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSGS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on CSG Systems International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.83.

CSG Systems International stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.86.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $266.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the second quarter worth about $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

