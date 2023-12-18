CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 64.2% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $31,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,074,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,129,851. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.77. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.