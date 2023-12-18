CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Stock Price Down 25%

Shares of CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Free Report) fell 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 437,866 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 374,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

CubicFarm Systems Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67.

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.06 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubicFarm Systems Corp. will post 0.0228571 earnings per share for the current year.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp., a local chain agricultural technology company, develops and sells food and livestock feed technologies for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed.

