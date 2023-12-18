Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the November 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CPIX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,659. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

