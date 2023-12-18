Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Down 0.6 %

Cummins stock opened at $240.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.55.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cummins

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

