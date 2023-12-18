CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Down 5.1%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.81. 145,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 726,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CureVac from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

CureVac Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CureVac will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CureVac

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in CureVac by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 47.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CureVac by 10.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CureVac by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Featured Stories

