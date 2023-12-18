Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Truist Financial

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.50.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $219.69 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $156.76 and a 12-month high of $224.74. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.04.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $724.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,719,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 141,697 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,957,000 after purchasing an additional 341,470 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

