Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CUBI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $53.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.99. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $217.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $3,942,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,383,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,550 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after acquiring an additional 822,072 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 28.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,454,000 after acquiring an additional 475,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,172,000 after acquiring an additional 61,350 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after purchasing an additional 288,975 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.