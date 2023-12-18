CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 241.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 900.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 516,776 shares of company stock valued at $199,234,911. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.1 %

MA stock traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $423.25. 695,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $336.43 and a one year high of $426.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $398.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.38.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

