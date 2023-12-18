CVA Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $69.39. 8,283,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.37. The stock has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

