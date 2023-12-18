CVA Family Office LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 1.6% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 560,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $246.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,592. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.19.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

