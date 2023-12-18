CVA Family Office LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 233,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.67. 3,897,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,155,505. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

