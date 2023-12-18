CVA Family Office LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.1% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.58. 1,115,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,201. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $170.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

