CVA Family Office LLC Has $5.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after buying an additional 20,228,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after buying an additional 746,459 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after buying an additional 206,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after buying an additional 70,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.80. The stock had a trading volume of 148,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,371. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $180.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.97 and a 200 day moving average of $163.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

