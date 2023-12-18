CVA Family Office LLC Has $842,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.79 on Monday, hitting $105.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,249,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,184,255. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.55. The company has a market capitalization of $288.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

