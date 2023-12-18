CVA Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 3.1% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CVA Family Office LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $13,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257,874 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099,553 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,225,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,453 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398,393 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.02. 326,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,893. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $29.10.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

