CVA Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 26,280,764 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after buying an additional 4,368,323 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,648,000 after buying an additional 3,670,191 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,188 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.9 %

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.33. 1,094,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338,008. The company has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.96 and a 200-day moving average of $94.26.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

