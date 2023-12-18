CVA Family Office LLC Sells 233 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 90,068 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 109.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,674,000 after acquiring an additional 418,648 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $41,143,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Medtronic by 20.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.3% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,715. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average of $80.84. The stock has a market cap of $110.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

