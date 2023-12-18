CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,319 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,387,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,685,347. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.30. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $96.31. The firm has a market cap of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

