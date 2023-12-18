CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $74.73. 3,454,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,685,347. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $96.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.