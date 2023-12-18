Cwm LLC Buys 55,123 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,499,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,123 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $28,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 421,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 38,499 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $1,819,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $82,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 91,933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,937. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

